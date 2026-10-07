Celebrity
Inside the 9,000-euro-an-hour VIP private jet Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón chartered for their high-flying Spanish getaway
From luxury Madrid hotels to five-star Swiss engineering: How Hollywood's most glamorous couple navigated Europe aboard Platoon Aviation’s flagship Pilatus PC-24
Rocío Jiménez
When Brad Pitt and his partner Inés de Ramón decide to jet-set across Europe, standard luxury simply won't do.
Fresh off a glamorous ... appearance at the San Sebastián Film Festival and a relaxed stay at Madrid's iconic Mandarin Oriental Ritz, the Hollywood star and the jewelry executive made their exit from the Spanish capital in ultimate style.
Their vessel of choice? A pristine, 11-million-euro Swiss-engineered Pilatus PC-24, chartered through elite operator Platoon Aviation at a cost of roughly 9,000 euros per hour.
For high-profile jet-setters who prioritise speed, privacy, and absolute comfort, the PC-24 represents the pinnacle of modern executive aviation.
The ultimate airborne penthouse
Nicknamed the "Super Versatile Jet," the 2024-built aircraft blends Swiss performance with pure cabin opulence. Designed in collaboration with BMW Designworks, the interior features bespoke soft-leather executive seating, mood lighting, and an whisper-quiet environment built for undisturbed relaxation at 45,000 feet.
For Pitt and De Ramón, the aircraft offered bespoke comfort - including flexible seating arrangements that convert into a full-sized lying bed, continuous inflight access to a massive 90-cubic-foot baggage compartment, and a dedicated pallet-sized cargo door that makes loading high-value designer luggage entirely effortless.
Unrivalled versatility across Europe
Operating with German charter provider Platoon Aviation, the 16.81-metre-long twin-jet provides seamless non-stop connections between Europe's premier playgrounds, including London, Ibiza, Rome, Barcelona, and Lisbon.
Cruising at 815 km/h with an effective range of 3,704 kilometres, the PC-24 is specifically tailored for European VIP routing. Beyond its plush amenities, its unique ability to land on short or unpaved airfields - from remote Mediterranean islands to alpine snow landings - ensures that stars like Pitt can bypass main airport terminals completely and touch down directly at their final luxury destinations.