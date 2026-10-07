Inside the 9,000-euro-an-hour VIP private jet Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón chartered for their high-flying Spanish getaway

Rocío Jiménez 07/10/2026 Actualizado a las 09:56h.

When Brad Pitt and his partner Inés de Ramón decide to jet-set across Europe, standard luxury simply won't do.

Fresh off a glamorous ... appearance at the San Sebastián Film Festival and a relaxed stay at Madrid's iconic Mandarin Oriental Ritz, the Hollywood star and the jewelry executive made their exit from the Spanish capital in ultimate style.