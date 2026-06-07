These are Spain's best water parks for summer 2026

Parque Warner Beach, San Martín de la Vega, Madrid

The 2026 season is underway at Parque Warner Beach. Located next to Parque Warner Madrid, this themed aquatic space combines water leisure with the universes ... of DC and Hanna-Barbera, spanning more than 13 water attractions. Anyone, regardless of age, can enjoy this site, because it offers a variety of attractions for the whole family: from high-speed slides for the more adventurous to moderate intensity rides and even quiet experiences for the little ones.

2026 Tickets: At-the-gate tickets start around €38.90 (Adults) and €33.90 (Junior), but online booking promotions drastically drop these rates to as low as €19.90 for both categories depending on the day. Plan your visit via the Parque Warner Beach Official Site.

Caribe Aquatic Park, Vila-seca, Tarragona

Caribe Aquatic Park - the refreshing water park at PortAventura World - offers more than 50,000 square metres of fun, adrenaline, and relaxation. With its unmistakable tropical vibe and offering more than 15 attractions for all ages, it's a great way to beat the heat. Thrill-seekers can take on high-adrenaline adventures like King Khajuna, the second tallest free-fall slide in Europe, while those looking to relax can drift along El Río Loco. Younger visitors have their own paradise at Sésamo Beach and Woody's Lagoon.

2026 Tickets: Early bird and standard online promos start from €31.00 to €33.00 for adults (11–59 years old), €27.00 for juniors (4–10 years old), and seniors (60+). Note that standard peak-season gate prices can scale higher. Book tickets on the PortAventura World Official Website.

Aquopolis Villanueva de la Cañada, Madrid

The most emblematic water park in the region of Madrid has opened its doors for the 2026 summer season (operating through to 6 September). It offers the dizzying Kangaroa (six slides over 10 metres high), Waikiki Jungle (for up to three people together), and a huge children's area with six attractions. Visitors will also find Malibu Beach - the Aquopolis beach area with real sand, parasols, and sun loungers.

2026 Tickets: General admission (over 140cm) starts from €19.90 online (€39.90 on the gate); Junior admission (100cm–140cm) and Seniors (65+) start from €19.90 online (€34.90 on the gate). Children under 100cm enter for free. Check availability on the Aquopolis Villanueva de la Cañada Official Website.

Water World, Lloret de Mar, Girona

Water World on the Costa Brava is fully open for the 2026 season (operating daily from 10:00 AM). With a surface area of 150,000 square metres, it features 35 attractions including the Double Tornado WAVE 60, where visitors fly down giant vertical walls, alongside their recently renovated Rafting River.

2026 Tickets: Standard box office rates are €40.00 for adults and children over 120cm, and €25.00 for children between 80cm–120cm and seniors (65+). Children under 80cm are free.

Check the exact schedule via the Water World Official Site.

Aqualandia, Benidorm, Alicante

Aqualandia Benidorm is open for the summer. The massive complex features more than 20 attractions, including Verti-Go (the highest capsule slide in the world) and Cyclone (one of the longest water coasters in Europe), alongside the "Jungle Kids" zone for younger children.

2026 Tickets: Adults (13–64) are €41.00 for a full day. Children (4–12) and Seniors (65+) are €33.00. Children under 4 enter for free. Book advanced tickets via the Aqualandia Benidorm Official Site.

Siam Park, Costa Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Widely considered the best water park in the world, Siam Park is open year-round with extended summer hours (10:00 AM to 6:00 PM). It features world-famous slides like the 28-metre-high Tower of Power and the epic 306-metre Saifa. The highly popular Siam Night returns for July and August, opening the park under the stars with special light shows, DJs, and cocktails.

2026 Tickets: Non-resident adults (12+) are €44.00, and children (3–11) are €32.00. (Canary Island residents receive heavily discounted local rates at €22.50 / €16.00). Reserve your day pass at the Siam Park Official Website.

Agua Mágica, Seville

Seville's premier water park is fully operational inside the Isla Mágica amusement park. Alongside the popular Turquoise Lagoon and Temple of the Gems slide complexes, a major pricing update allows visitors to purchase a standalone ticket for the water park without needing to buy full-day entry to the main amusement park.

2026 Tickets: Standalone Agua Mágica tickets online start at €28.90 (General) and €24.90 (Child/Senior). Combined Isla Mágica + Agua Mágica 1-day passes start at €37.90 online. Purchase entry on the Agua Mágica Official Ticketing Page.

Bahia Park Algeciras, Cadiz

Bahía Park Algeciras is open for 2026, offering crowd favorites like the Gran Niágara slide, Snake Hole, the Jurassic River, and the largest outdoor jacuzzi in Andalucía, complete with live entertainment and animations at the wave pool.

2026 Tickets: Prices are from €27.00 for general admission and €29.00 for juniors and children up to 140cm. Secure your booking at the Bahía Park Algeciras Official Portal.

Aquopolis Cullera, Valencia

Aquopolis Cullera is open for the summer on the Valencian coast (operating daily from June 15 through September 6). Alongside the MAGIC Race slide, the park features the Black Hole, Calypso, and an Amazonia River, accompanied by scheduled foam parties and beach-themed DJ sessions by the wave pool.

2026 Tickets: General entry online starts at €20.95 (gate price €32.95), and Junior entry (under 140cm) starts at €18.95 online (gate price €26.95). Children under 100cm are free. Check calendars on the Aquopolis Cullera Official Website.