These are the ugliest villages in Spain, according to a travel magazine Pexels
The least pretty towns in Spain are revealed... but are the choices fair?
Travel

The least pretty towns in Spain are revealed... but are the choices fair?

A Spanish travel magazine has created a stir by selecting its list of "ugliest" destinations for every province of each region of the country ·

Marina Ortiz

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 18:29

Spanish travel magazine Viajar has drawn up a map and a list of the "ugliest towns in the country", selecting one for each province of every region.

The publication admitted that in creating the list, it relied on "the opinions of some tourists, general clichés or asking for help from Artificial Intelligence". The publication also warned if your town is in this compilation, that you should not take it too seriously, as almost any place can have charm according to the opinion and taste of each person.

Here is the list of the ugliest towns in Spain by province, compiled by the magazine Viajar:

The ugliest towns in Spain

  • A Coruña: Narón

  • Alava. Llodio

  • Albacete: Pozo Cañada

  • Alicante: San Vicente del Raspeig

  • Almeria: El Ejido

  • Asturias: Avilés

  • Ávila: Las Berlanas

  • Badajoz: La roca de la Sierra

  • Balearic Islands: Lloret de Vistalegre

  • Barcelona: Santa Coloma de Gramenet

  • Burgos: Belorado

  • Cáceres: Miajadas

  • Cádiz: Los Barrios

  • Cantabria: Maliaño

  • Castellón: Sant Mateu

  • Ciudad Real: Puertollano

  • Cordoba: Fuente Palmera

  • Cuenca: Tarancón

  • Gerona: La Jonquera

  • Granada: Iznalloz

  • Guadalajara: Alovera

  • Guipúzcoa: Beasain

  • Huelva: Palos de la Frontera

  • Huesca: Alins del Monte

  • Jaén: Guarromán

  • La Rioja: Azofra

  • Las Plamas: Vecindario

  • León: La Robla

  • Lérida: Alfarràs

  • Lugo: Folgueira

  • Madrid: Valdemoro

  • Malaga: El Sexmo

  • Murcia: Las Torres de Cotillas

  • Navarre: Eulate

  • Orense: O Barco de Valdeorras

  • Palencia: Grijota

  • Pontevedra: Tomiño

  • Salamanca: Santa Marta

  • Segovia: Bernuy de Porreros

  • Seville: Villanueva del Río y Minas

  • Soria: Las Cuevas de Soria

  • Tarragona: Perafort

  • Santa Cruz de Tenerife: Guargacho

  • Teruel: Alloza

  • Toledo: Illescas

  • Valencia: Paterna

  • Valladolid: Alaejos

  • Biscay: Barakaldo

  • Zamora: Villalube

  • Zaragoza: Samper del Salz

Why are these the ugliest towns in Spain?

Although no specific reason is given as to why it has been decided that each selected the is the ugliest in its province and is included in this list. For some of them some the opinions of anonymous people have been included or elements of the localities have been highlighted that may make them perceived as ugly.

One example is the case of Alovera, in Guadalajara. Taking into account some opinions in travellers' forums, the travel magazine has put together the following harsh testimony: "It is a place where NOT to stay or live, millions of noisy tuned cars and motorbikes passing by with noisy exhausts at all hours, the police do nothing and there is nothing to visit. If the earth swallowed it up tomorrow, nobody would miss it".

Other examples base the qualification of the tourism as ugly on its few tourist attractions or on comparisons with other nearby towns of great beauty.

