The least pretty towns in Spain are revealed... but are the choices fair?

A Spanish travel magazine has created a stir by selecting its list of "ugliest" destinations for every province of each region of the country ·

Marina Ortiz Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 18:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spanish travel magazine Viajar has drawn up a map and a list of the "ugliest towns in the country", selecting one for each province of every region.

The publication admitted that in creating the list, it relied on "the opinions of some tourists, general clichés or asking for help from Artificial Intelligence". The publication also warned if your town is in this compilation, that you should not take it too seriously, as almost any place can have charm according to the opinion and taste of each person.

Here is the list of the ugliest towns in Spain by province, compiled by the magazine Viajar:

The ugliest towns in Spain A Coruña: Narón

Alava. Llodio

Albacete: Pozo Cañada

Alicante: San Vicente del Raspeig

Almeria: El Ejido

Asturias: Avilés

Ávila: Las Berlanas

Badajoz: La roca de la Sierra

Balearic Islands: Lloret de Vistalegre

Barcelona: Santa Coloma de Gramenet

Burgos: Belorado

Cáceres: Miajadas

Cádiz: Los Barrios

Cantabria: Maliaño

Castellón: Sant Mateu

Ciudad Real: Puertollano

Cordoba: Fuente Palmera

Cuenca: Tarancón

Gerona: La Jonquera

Granada: Iznalloz

Guadalajara: Alovera

Guipúzcoa: Beasain

Huelva: Palos de la Frontera

Huesca: Alins del Monte

Jaén: Guarromán

La Rioja: Azofra

Las Plamas: Vecindario

León: La Robla

Lérida: Alfarràs

Lugo: Folgueira

Madrid: Valdemoro

Malaga: El Sexmo

Murcia: Las Torres de Cotillas

Navarre: Eulate

Orense: O Barco de Valdeorras

Palencia: Grijota

Pontevedra: Tomiño

Salamanca: Santa Marta

Segovia: Bernuy de Porreros

Seville: Villanueva del Río y Minas

Soria: Las Cuevas de Soria

Tarragona: Perafort

Santa Cruz de Tenerife: Guargacho

Teruel: Alloza

Toledo: Illescas

Valencia: Paterna

Valladolid: Alaejos

Biscay: Barakaldo

Zamora: Villalube

Zaragoza: Samper del Salz

Why are these the ugliest towns in Spain?

Although no specific reason is given as to why it has been decided that each selected the is the ugliest in its province and is included in this list. For some of them some the opinions of anonymous people have been included or elements of the localities have been highlighted that may make them perceived as ugly.

One example is the case of Alovera, in Guadalajara. Taking into account some opinions in travellers' forums, the travel magazine has put together the following harsh testimony: "It is a place where NOT to stay or live, millions of noisy tuned cars and motorbikes passing by with noisy exhausts at all hours, the police do nothing and there is nothing to visit. If the earth swallowed it up tomorrow, nobody would miss it".

Other examples base the qualification of the tourism as ugly on its few tourist attractions or on comparisons with other nearby towns of great beauty.