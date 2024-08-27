The least pretty towns in Spain are revealed... but are the choices fair?
A Spanish travel magazine has created a stir by selecting its list of "ugliest" destinations for every province of each region of the country ·
Marina Ortiz
Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 18:29
Spanish travel magazine Viajar has drawn up a map and a list of the "ugliest towns in the country", selecting one for each province of every region.
The publication admitted that in creating the list, it relied on "the opinions of some tourists, general clichés or asking for help from Artificial Intelligence". The publication also warned if your town is in this compilation, that you should not take it too seriously, as almost any place can have charm according to the opinion and taste of each person.
Here is the list of the ugliest towns in Spain by province, compiled by the magazine Viajar:
A Coruña: Narón
Alava. Llodio
Albacete: Pozo Cañada
Alicante: San Vicente del Raspeig
Almeria: El Ejido
Asturias: Avilés
Ávila: Las Berlanas
Badajoz: La roca de la Sierra
Balearic Islands: Lloret de Vistalegre
Barcelona: Santa Coloma de Gramenet
Burgos: Belorado
Cáceres: Miajadas
Cádiz: Los Barrios
Cantabria: Maliaño
Castellón: Sant Mateu
Ciudad Real: Puertollano
Cordoba: Fuente Palmera
Cuenca: Tarancón
Gerona: La Jonquera
Granada: Iznalloz
Guadalajara: Alovera
Guipúzcoa: Beasain
Huelva: Palos de la Frontera
Huesca: Alins del Monte
Jaén: Guarromán
La Rioja: Azofra
Las Plamas: Vecindario
León: La Robla
Lérida: Alfarràs
Lugo: Folgueira
Madrid: Valdemoro
Malaga: El Sexmo
Murcia: Las Torres de Cotillas
Navarre: Eulate
Orense: O Barco de Valdeorras
Palencia: Grijota
Pontevedra: Tomiño
Salamanca: Santa Marta
Segovia: Bernuy de Porreros
Seville: Villanueva del Río y Minas
Soria: Las Cuevas de Soria
Tarragona: Perafort
Santa Cruz de Tenerife: Guargacho
Teruel: Alloza
Toledo: Illescas
Valencia: Paterna
Valladolid: Alaejos
Biscay: Barakaldo
Zamora: Villalube
Zaragoza: Samper del Salz
Although no specific reason is given as to why it has been decided that each selected the is the ugliest in its province and is included in this list. For some of them some the opinions of anonymous people have been included or elements of the localities have been highlighted that may make them perceived as ugly.
One example is the case of Alovera, in Guadalajara. Taking into account some opinions in travellers' forums, the travel magazine has put together the following harsh testimony: "It is a place where NOT to stay or live, millions of noisy tuned cars and motorbikes passing by with noisy exhausts at all hours, the police do nothing and there is nothing to visit. If the earth swallowed it up tomorrow, nobody would miss it".
Other examples base the qualification of the tourism as ugly on its few tourist attractions or on comparisons with other nearby towns of great beauty.
