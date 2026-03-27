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Minister for Equality Ana Redondo during her visit to Valencia on Thursday. Laura Garcés
Equality

Spanish government refers veto of women in one Holy Week procession in Valencia for possible prosecution

Gender equality: following the Sagunto brotherhood's ban on female membership, the Minister for Equality announced referral of this case to the public prosecutor's office after meeting in Valencia with groups advocating for the inclusion of women

Laura Garcés

Valencia

Friday, 27 March 2026, 14:32

The case of women being banned from participating in the Holy Week procession organised by the brotherhood 'of the most pure blood' of Sagunto will now end up in court.

The announcement came from the Minister for Equality on Thursday in Valencia, following Minister Ana Redondo's meeting with groups calling for gender equality in such events and associations. Central government will now refer the case to the public prosecutor's office.

It's worth remembering that, a few days ago, the Minister had already raised the possibility of appealing the statutes of the brotherhood in the register of religious associations on the grounds of breaching the Spanish constitution.

The brotherhood is alleged to be failing to comply with the constitution by "discriminating" against women in the Holy Week processions in the municipality of Sagunto in Valencia.

Last Sunday, the Sagunto brotherhood issued a statement regarding this controversial veto. As many as 267 of the 403-total membership eligible to vote confirmed their rejection of the inclusion of women in the religious procession organised by this association.

This is the third time in history that a vote has been held to determine whether women can join this particular brotherhood. The first vote took place in 1999, when only nine members voted in favour of their inclusion. The second was in 2022, when women received the support of 135 adult male members, (the only members with voting rights).

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surinenglish Spanish government refers veto of women in one Holy Week procession in Valencia for possible prosecution

Spanish government refers veto of women in one Holy Week procession in Valencia for possible prosecution