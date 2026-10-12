Madrid housing protesters face tension from extremist groups following 12-O march

Several extremist groups gathered on Monday at Madrid's Puerta del Sol, following the 12-O parade for Día de la Hispanidad, and chanted slogans ... against the government in front of the anti-evictions camp.

This has led to tension between the two sides, but the police have not reported any incidents. The National Police have deployed vans in a line to prevent the two groups from approaching one another.

The extremist side chanted: "Pedro Sánchez, you son of a bitch", "Ceuta is not for sale, Ceuta must be defended" and "Spain is Christian, not Muslim".

They also directed chants against the journalists and media outlets present at the scene, shouting: "Spanish press, you manipulators." Among the banners they were carrying were Spanish flags, others bearing Francoist and Falange symbols, as well as the Cross of Burgundy.

The housing protesters responded with chants such as: "Fascists out of our neighbourhoods." Some of them were holding Palestinian and Republican flags.

For the time being, the situation is limited to chanting and moments of tension, with no incidents.

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