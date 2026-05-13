Tenerife primary care doctor under investigation for sexually assaulting several patients

CPS 13/05/2026 a las 14:24h.

The National Police have arrested a primary care doctor in Los Realejos (Tenerife) on suspicion of several sexual assaults during consultations at a local health centre.

The investigation began after several patients who had gone to the doctor to receive contraception information filed complaints.

According to their statements, the detainee claimed to be part of the sexual education and prevention of STIs unit. He allegedly took advantage of this to unjustifiably touch the young women under the pretext of gynaecological and breast examinations.

The police have confirmed that the suspect was performing Pap smear tests on patients in his own office, late in the afternoon and without any nurse present, despite the existence of a specialised unit for this type of tests at the health centre.

According to the complainants, the doctor did not provide clinical reports for these examinations, merely stating verbally that the results were good.

The investigation has so far identified four victims, all between the ages of 17 and 19. The police do not rule out more victims.

According to Europa Press, the detainee is already at the disposal of the judicial authority.