Two suspected jihadists embroiled in radicalisation process arrested in Tarragona and Barcelona

The National Police have arrested two suspected jihadists in the provinces of Barcelona and Tarragona who are believed to be sympathisers of the terrorist organisation ... DAESH.

The pair are charged with indoctrination and terrorist training, as both systematically and repeatedly accessed jihadist websites and consumed a large amount of content related to that organisation.

With the help of international cooperation, the police obtained a warning concerning an Islamic State supporter in Tarragona, who was actively involved in radicalisation.

Specialist intelligence officers carried out an investigation in which they established that the main suspect systematically accessed platforms and various online repositories containing radical jihadist content, even though he took extreme security precautions.

Following these findings, the investigators discovered a second individual who was also carrying out such radical searches, some of which centred on a possible trip to a country in the Middle East with the aim of engaging in violent jihad.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports