Suspected drug dealer, 31, shot dead by police in Pontevedra raid

EP 16/06/2026 a las 16:21h.

A 31-year-old man, identified by his initials J.S.T., died on Tuesday morning in the municipality of Cambados, Pontevedra, after being shot by a National Police officer during a major anti-drug operation spanning several locations across the O Salnés region.

According to sources close to the operation consulted by Europa Press, the incident took place in the Corbillón area of Cambados. The deceased was one of the individuals under investigation in connection with drug trafficking.

The O Salnés Hospital confirmed the death of the man, who was admitted at around 7:30 AM with a gunshot wound. "The patient passed away shortly afterwards during initial emergency treatment administered by the hospital’s medical team, after his health condition critically deteriorated," the medical center stated in a press release.

Speaking to Europa Press, the lawyer representing the deceased man's family, Guillermo Presa, categorically denied that an exchange of fire took place, asserting there was "no shootout, but rather a single shot fired by the police."

"He was naked in bed, the police smashed the door down, he looked out to see what was happening, and he was shot," the family’s lawyer stated.

The attorney also claimed that officers "did not find any weapons" inside the property. Consequently, a homicide investigation has been launched, with the Guardia Civil taking charge of the case.

As part of the wider anti-drug operation, raids have also been carried out in Vilanova, Vilagarcía, Cambados, and Ribadumia. The operation remains under a judicial secrecy order and is being coordinated by Court No. 4 of the Cambados Investigating Courts.