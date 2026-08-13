Canary Islands police arrest suspect of fatal stabbing of young man in Fuerteventura

A young man died on the island of Fuerteventura (the Canary Islands) early on Thursday, 13 August, due to a serious neck stab wound. The ... police located and arrested the 30-year-old alleged perpetrator in the hours after the assault.

The incident happened in the municipality of Tuineje on Wednesday. It took place on a public street, where the two men started fighting. During the altercation, the suspect stabbed the victim in the neck.

Initially, the victim's condition stabilised for a few hours, but it worsened in the early hours of Thursday. He died as a result of the severity of their injuries.

Immediately after the stabbing, the Guardia Civil launched a search for the alleged perpetrator. The operation led to his arrest.

The 30-year-old man is due to appear in court.

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