Spanish farmers denounce 'unjustified' gap between pork farm-gate and retail prices

Ana Cantero 05/05/2026 a las 15:53h.

The gap between the price paid to pig farmers and the cost of pork at the checkout has reached a historic high, sparking outrage from Spain's COAG (Coordination of Agricultural and Livestock Organisations).

The data confirms that while farmers are receiving significantly less for their livestock, consumers are paying the highest prices in history, with a price spread that has skyrocketed to 431%.

Rising costs and industry pressures

COAG has labeled this trend a "net transfer of income" from the primary sector to large distribution chains and the meat industry. The organisation highlights that livestock farmers are facing additional financial pressure due to rising costs linked to the war in the Middle East, which have not been offset by their selling prices.

"The data shows that consumer prices do not reflect the drop in farm-gate prices," COAG stated in an official release.

Demands for transparency

In response to the crisis, COAG’s Andoni García has called on the Ministry of Agriculture to intervene. The organisation is demanding:

• Updated value chain studies: The resumption of official reports on the cost of staple foods.

• Price Monitoring: Clearer references on how prices change at each stage of the supply chain.

• Fair Distribution: Greater oversight to ensure the state provides accessible data on profit margins for the distribution sector.