Prime Minister Sánchez's Vatican meeting with the Pope overshadowed by raid on his party's headquarters in Madrid

Darío Menor 27/05/2026 a las 11:57h.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's met with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican on 27 May, just ten days before the Pope's trip to Spain. At the same time, the Spanish police were carrying out an investigation involving Sánchez's party (PSOE) at the headquarters in Madrid.

This was Sánchez's first audience in the Vatican since the election of Robert Prevost as Bishop of Rome on 8 May 2025. During the meeting, they discussed the Pope's visit, with stops in Madrid, Barcelona, Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

Although the Pope and Sánchez share a strong affinity regarding the welcoming of immigrants and their rejection of Trump's military initiatives, there are some controversial issues on the agenda, including the future of the Valley of the Fallen monument in Madrid and historical cases of abuse involving members of the Catholic clergy in Spain.

Sánchez received formal honours on arrival, including a guard of honour from the Swiss Guard and a welcome from Archbishop Petar Rajic, Prefect of the Papal Household. He was also greeted by four papal attendants from families traditionally associated with the Vatican aristocracy.

The Prime Minister did not travel with his wife, Begoña Gómez, on this occasion. He was accompanied instead by Spain's Ambassador to the Holy See, Isabel Celaá.

Following the audience with the Pope, Sánchez met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State. He was also joined by senior Vatican officials responsible for diplomatic relations and Spain-related affairs.

This was Sánchez's first visit to the Vatican since October 2024, when he met Pope Francis. On that occasion, he faced questions from the press in Rome regarding political controversy in Spain involving former Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos, who was then under investigation.

His latest visit also takes place against the backdrop of renewed political pressure in Spain. On the same morning, Spain's Guardia Civil carried out searches linked to a separate investigation involving the PSOE headquarters in Madrid.

The operation is part of an ongoing judicial inquiry into alleged irregular financial activity. The police searched offices and premises connected to the case as part of a wider investigation into potential misuse of public funds and irregular invoicing practices.