Spain's regulated gas tariff decreases by 16.6% for households on Wednesday

Cristina Cándido Monday, 30 March 2026, 14:41 Share

The regulated natural gas tariff (TUR) will decrease by an average of 16.6%, excluding taxes, for residential customers, starting Wednesday, 1 April. For apartment buildings, the reduction will range between 10.8% and 16.7%.

This system is reviewed quarterly (in January, April, July and October) and is updated when the cost of raw materials varies by more than 2% or when tolls and fees are modified. This decrease in particular, however, is part of the Spanish government's plan of measures to combat the impact of the war in the Middle East.

According to the Ministry for Ecological Transition, the cost of raw materials is calculated solely based on base gas, excluding the seasonal winter component.

This has allowed for a reduction in this cost of around 16%, despite the increase in Brent crude oil prices (+4%) and the slight appreciation of the euro against the dollar (+0.4%). This decrease is further compounded by the extension of the reduced IVA tax rate of 10% for natural gas until 30 June, as well as the establishment of a zero charge for storage exceeding 20 days of consumption - measures that also contribute to lowering the variable component of the tariff.

The TUR is a regulated tariff available to consumers connected to gas networks with a pressure of four bar or less and with an annual consumption of up to 50,000 kWh, including homeowners' associations and energy service companies. In practical terms, an average TUR1 consumer (cooking and hot water) will see their annual bill reduced by 15.2%, including taxes. For TUR2 users (with heating), the savings will be 16.2%, while for TUR3 (SMEs) it will reach 16.9%.

Meanwhile, the regulated local residents electricity tariff (TUR), created in 2022 for homeowners' associations and later extended indefinitely, is also experiencing significant decreases. Since January, the variable component has been reduced between 10.8% and 16.7%, depending on the consumption bracket. Specifically, tariffs TUR4 and TUR5 have decreased by 10.8%; TUR6 by 13.7%; TUR7 by 15.5%; TUR8 by 15.6%; TUR9 and TUR10 by 15.8%; and TUR11 by 16%.