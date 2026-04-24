Spain's Prime Minister faces Pentagon's Nato suspension threat with 'absolute peace of mind'

Spain's PM Pedro Sánchez speaking to the media upon his arrival at the Cyprus summit.

Olatz Hernández Friday, 24 April 2026, 11:37 Share

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez addressed with "absolute calm" the claim in an internal Pentagon email that the US Department of Defence is considering suspending Spain from Nato.

Reuters leaked the information early on Friday morning, when Sánchez was travelling to attend the summit of European leaders in Nicosia, Cyprus. Upon arrival, the prime minister spoke before the media and described Spain as "a good ally" within Nato. Sánchez stated that his country fulfills all its obligation within the Atlantic Alliance.

Sánchez also downplayed the email Reuters leaked. "We don't work based on emails. We work based on official documents and positions the US government takes," he stated. He reiterated Spain's position: "Absolute cooperation with allies, but always within the framework of international law."

Previously, US President Donald Trump has heavily criticised Sánchez for refusing to raise defence spending to five per cent and for not cooperating in the US offensive in Iran.

Sánchez said that Spain has forces in Eastern Europe to defent the continent's territorial integrity. He also stated on Friday that the debate echoes a similar discussion from last year, when Spain said that it could meet its capability objectives within Nato by investing 2.1 per cent of its GDP, not the five per cent Trump demanded.

This year, as promised, Spain has invested 2.1 per cent of its GDP in military spending. "From our point of view, there is no debate: we are fulfilling our obligations and we are a loyal partner," Sánchez said.

The head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, came to Spain's defence, assuring that European allies are in constant contact with Washington. "They ask if we can escort ships, clear certain areas of mines... I don't understand (referring to the information Reuters published) if we are actually responding to their requests," she said.