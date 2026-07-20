Spain World Cup celebrations end tragically when fountain collapse kills 13-year-old boy

The fountain in Ciudad Rodrigo moments before the accident.

EP 20/07/2026 a las 09:36h.

A 13-year-old boy died in Ciudad Rodrigo, in Castilla y León, early on Monday when a fountain collapsed under the weight of people celebrating Spain's World Cup victory.

The boy was struck by a stone, when part of the structure gave way.

Following the incident, the Local Police attempted to assist the child, removing debris from the collapse to free him. He died from his injuries.

Three other people sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The city council expressed its condolences to the victim's family in a social media statement. "The entire city of Ciudad Rodrigo feels this loss and suports family and friends in their grief," the statement reads.

"What should have been a celebration of the Spanish National Team's victory in the World Cup has turned into a tragedy for the community of Ciudad Rodrigo."

"The flags of the city hall will fly at half-mast between 20 and 22 July," the city council said.

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