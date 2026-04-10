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Foreign minister José María Albares speaking with MPs on Thursday. EFE
Politics

Spain to reopen embassy in Tehran in support of ceasefire

Speaking to MPs, the foreign minister called ceasefire "fragile" and drew attention as well to "unacceptable" situation in Lebanon

Miguel Ángel Alfonso

MADRID.

Friday, 10 April 2026, 10:45

Spain's foreign minister, José Manuel Albares, has ordered the reopening of the Spanish embassy in Tehran to "support the ceasefire" between the United States and Iran. The embassy was evacuated at the start of the conflict due to security risks for staff and during the evacuation of Spanish residents from the region.

Speaking before the foreign affairs committee in Congreso, Albares said: "Given the new situation and that we have two weeks ahead, I have instructed the ambassador in Tehran, Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar, to return, to take charge and reopen the Embassy of Spain in Tehran and so join, from all possible angles, including the capital of Iran, this effort for peace."

Israeli criticism

The decision has drawn criticism from Israel. Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar described it as an "eternal shame", saying on social media: "The terrorist Iranian regime is resuming executions of its citizens, protesters and political dissidents. Spain is reopening its embassy in Tehran. Hand in hand. Shamelessly."

Albares called the ceasefire "fragile" and drew attention to the "unacceptable" situation in Lebanon. He reaffirmed Spain's support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and urged that the country be "an essential part" of the truce. He added: "Even if Israel does not want to hear about a ceasefire in Lebanon, it should not make the rest of us give up."

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surinenglish Spain to reopen embassy in Tehran in support of ceasefire

Spain to reopen embassy in Tehran in support of ceasefire