Spain registers record book sales despite rise of AI

The approximately 2,700 bookshops in Spain remain the main outlet for buying books.

Miguel Lorenci 12/06/2026 a las 12:02h.

Books face the age of artificial intelligence (AI) with record sales and revenue. The publishing sector in Spain generated a revenue of almost 3.14 billion euros in 2025, marking 12 consecutive years of growth.

Sales increased by 3.3% compared to 2024. A total of 89,107 titles were published: 61,831 in print (+3.5%) and 27,276 in digital format (-1.8%). Print book sales reached 2.94 billion euros (+3.1%), while digital sales totalled 174.39 million (+5.3%).

This is data from the 2025 book trade report by the federation of publishers' guilds of Spain (FGEE).

The average print run decreased to 3,374 copies per title, 4.1% less than in 2024. The "promising" growth of children's books was approaching 20%.

In addition, the some 2,700 bookshops across Spain have established themselves as the leading sales channel, ahead of online platforms.

Sales of legally downloaded digital books reached 20.4 million, a 10.7% increase, with an average price of 8.60 euros, 44 cents less than in 2024. This format keeps growing and now accounts for 5.6% of the sector's total revenue.

Since 2014, when the growth trajectory began, book sales have increased by 942.71 million euros, nearly 43%. Since 2021, they have accumulated 562 million euros, representing a 21% growth over the last five years.

Publishers are confident the sector will soon surpass its all-time sales record of 3.185 billion set in 2008.

"The figures demonstrate what our European colleagues call the 'Spanish miracle' or 'Iberian phenomenon'," president of the FGEE Manuel González said at the presentation of the report in Madrid on Thursday. He highlighted the opposite trend in other European markets, with moderate or negative rates.

"Among the factors that explain this are the increase in reading rates detected in recent years by our barometer and the growth in children's books, a formidable factory of readers," González said.

The fiction book pull

Spain sold 196.12 million copies of printed books in 2025, a 0.8% increase over the previous year. The average price per copy was a "reasonable" 15 euros, 33 cents higher than in 2024.

Growth was driven by adult fiction (novels, poetry and plays), which saw a 17.2% increase compared to 2024, reaching 831 million euros. Children's and young adult literature also contributed significantly, with sales approaching 650 million euros and a "spectacular and promising" 17.8% growth. Comics and graphic novels generated 97.29 million euros, a 38.6% increase over 2024.

In contrast, textbooks generated 713 million euros in revenue, a 7.8% decrease. Booksellers say the market is heavily dependent on the textbook replacement cycle.

Sales of non-fiction books (scientific-technical, social sciences and humanities, law, etc.) fell by 9.2% to 825.43 million, breaking the trend of the last ten years.

Distribution channels

Bookshop chains remain the main sales channels for traditional books. They generated over 1.19 billion euros in revenue, representing 40.5% of the total, with an 8.3% increase. Bookshop chains alone accounted for 592.05 million euros or 20.1% of total revenue, a 5.9% increase.

These two channels accounted for 60.6% of print book sales. If we include sales to businesses and institutions, which reached 444.78 million, these three channels represented 75% of print book revenue.

Digital books

The report highlights the continued consolidation of digital formats within the publishing industry. Nearly 200,000 digital titles were sold, including more than 27,000 new releases, while downloads rose by 10.7% to 20.4 million.

Non-fiction remains the largest segment in digital publishing, generating 101.21 million euros in revenue and accounting for 58% of the market. Adult fiction also continued to grow, reaching 36.48 million (+15.9%), while children's and young adult titles generated 11.33 million.

Although they still represent a relatively small share of the market, comics and graphic novels recorded the strongest growth in the digital sector, with sales rising by 48%.

Audiobooks generated 15.3 million euros in revenue, up 53.3% on 2024. Over the past five years, turnover from the format has grown exponentially, climbing from 2.02 million in 2020 to 15.3 million euros in 2025.

"This confirms its position as an increasingly important complementary format within the book ecosystem and reflects the publishing sector's ability to adapt to the changing consumption habits of younger readers," publishers say.

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