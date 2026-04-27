Spain positions itself as economic 'safe haven' in the face of geopolitical tensions

Cristina Cándido Monday, 27 April 2026, 14:20 Share

Spain wants to play the stability card at a time of global volatility. The idea isn't new, but the timing is. With markets shaken by geopolitical tensions, including recent incidents in strategic locations like the Strait of Hormuz, and increasing volatility in commodities, currencies and debt, the government is trying to position the country on investors' radar as a kind of "safe haven" within Europe.

That was the message Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez conveyed on Monday, as he championed the Spanish economy as an attractive destination for international investment at the Invest in Spain forum in Madrid.

Addressing 75 foreign investors from 25 countries, Sánchez based his argument on job creation figures, Spain's growth forecasts compared to the rest of Europe and the energy shield provided by renewables, asserting that "Spain is the best partner in turbulent times".

The event aims to attract over 4.5 billion euros in foreign investment for projects in Spain, building on the success of 2025, which in turn generated more than 4,500 jobs. Spain is positioning itself as an attractive destination, offering legal certainty and institutional stability. The government has deployed tools such as the 'España Crece' fund to channel capital into strategic sectors.

The challenge, however, is not only attracting investment, but also delivering it. Recent experience with European funds has revealed administrative difficulties and delays that are generating uncertainty among some investors. Furthermore, issues such as regulatory uncertainty in some sectors, the tax burden and the housing problem appear in risk analyses.

This triumphalist interpretation also has its downsides. Although the number of employed people has reached record highs, structural problems persist, such as youth unemployment, disguised temporary employment and low productivity per hour worked. While forecasts from international organisations like the IMF support these prospects, growing faster than the average does not always imply convergence in productivity or per capita income.

Sánchez also addressed housing, which he described as one of the government's priorities, highlighting the new state housing plan for the renovation, preservation and expansion of the public housing stock. He also highlighteed the growing role of the chemical and pharmaceutical industries in the Spanish economy.

"Spain combines stability like few other countries and is full of opportunities," Sánchez stated, adding that access to investment and residency in Spain does not depend on one's origin or income level. "It doesn't matter how much money you have or where you come from. If you want to invest, you will find stability. If you want to stay, you will have the same rights and opportunities as any other resident," he said.

The prime minister stated that "talent is welcome" in Spain, which he described as "the best place in the world to live and to invest".