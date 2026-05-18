Spain gender-based violence: woman under arrest for stabbing partner to death

The forensic police at the scene of the crime in Salamanca.

Daniela Di Domenico 18/05/2026 a las 14:31h.

A 40-year-old man died on Monday after knife attack at a home in the city of Salamanca.

The emergency services received the alert before 7am. According to the caller, the victim's 44-year-old partner had stabbed him. The man was unconscious at the time of the call.

The emergency centre dispatched the Local and the National Police, as well as an ambulance.

Upon arrival, the paramedics confirmed the man's death.

Deputy government delegate in Salamanca Rosa López said that the police had arrested the woman, who is awaiting trial. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.