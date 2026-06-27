Spain gender-based violence: man arrested for running over his partner and fleeing the scene

LN 27/06/2026 a las 11:02h.

The National Police have arrested a man for an alleged hit-and-run in León, the victim of which was his partner. The incident prompted a gender-based violence investigation.

The incident occurred following a heated argument between the two. According to the investigation, the man drove off after hitting his partner, who was standing in front of the car facing oncoming traffic.

Several witnesses assisted the victim, who was lying on the ground, and alerted the emergency services.

The Local Police attended the scene and gathered information. They located and arrested the suspect in the Trobajo del Camino industrial area shortly after the incident.

The investigation has relied on statements from the victim and several eyewitnesses, who corroborated the sequence of events.

The vehicle underwent a forensic examination, which revealed damage consistent with an impact, as well as various marks consistent with contact and displacement of a person's body.

The incident is particularly serious because, after hitting the woman, the driver fled the scene without assisting her. There are no prior reports of domestic violence between the two.

Following the incident, the woman requested a restraining order.

Once the police investigation is complete, the detainee will be placed at the disposal of the judicial authority.

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