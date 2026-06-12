Spain 112: man dies after bar's metal shutter falls on his neck

CPS 12/06/2026 a las 13:23h.

A man died early on Friday morning after the metal shutter of a bar he was trying to enter fell on his neck in the town of Motilla de Palancar, in the Castilla-La Mancha region.

According to sources from the emergency services, the accident took place at 5.47am.

The victim, they said, died after the metal shutter fell and trapped him by the neck.

Emergency personnel that arrived at the scene could only confirm his death.

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