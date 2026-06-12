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Spain 112: man dies after bar's metal shutter falls on his neck

The emergency medical team could only confirm his death upon arrival

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Archive photo of a Castilla-La Mancha ambulance.
Archive photo of a Castilla-La Mancha ambulance. (RC)

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A man died early on Friday morning after the metal shutter of a bar he was trying to enter fell on his neck in the town of Motilla de Palancar, in the Castilla-La Mancha region.

According to sources from the emergency services, the accident took place at 5.47am.

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The victim, they said, died after the metal shutter fell and trapped him by the neck.

Emergency personnel that arrived at the scene could only confirm his death.

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Spain 112: man dies after bar's metal shutter falls on his neck

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Spain 112: man dies after bar's metal shutter falls on his neck