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Guardia Civil on duty in the town of Ribadesella. E. C.
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Noisy neighbours: man shot and wounded outside pub in Asturias

The victim suffered a leg injury and was immediately taken to hospital in Ribadesella. The shooter, arrested by the Guardia Civil, was annoyed about the noise the man was making with some friends that was keeping him awake

Olaya Suárez

Gijón

Monday, 6 April 2026, 12:52

A man was arrested early this Monday morning in Ribadesella, Asturias, for shooting at three men from the window of his home. He claimed they were keeping him awake. One of them was wounded in the leg and had to be taken to hospital. The Guardia Civil proceeded to arrest the alleged shooter. He was found to not be in possession of a valid firearms licence and he is also being charged with assault.

The violent incident took place shortly before 6am in the town centre street of López Muñiz. The three men were standing outside a pub when a neighbour leaned out his window and argued with them about the disturbance they were causing to his nighttime slumber. He then pulled out a gun, pointed it directly at them and fired. One of the bullet fragments struck one of them in the leg.

The injured man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital. Guardia Civil officers arrived on scene and, based on witness information provided, arrested the alleged shooter and confiscated his handgun. They also discovered that he held no firearms licence.

The investigation is now being handled by the judicial police team from the Llanes unit of the Guardia Civil. During the visual inspection carried out on-site at the pub entrance, they located a bullet casing and the fragment believed to have caused the injured man's leg wounds, according to a local media source.

The detainee is scheduled to appear before the Cangas de Onís magistrates court tomorrow.

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surinenglish Noisy neighbours: man shot and wounded outside pub in Asturias

Noisy neighbours: man shot and wounded outside pub in Asturias