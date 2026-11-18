Natalia Penza 18/11/2026 Actualizado a las 11:22h.

A tourist flight has been at the centre of a new bomb scare on the holiday island of Tenerife.

Guardia Civil officers searched the Ryanair plane after it was moved to a “safe” area of Tenerife South Airport and passengers evacuated.

It was not immediately clear on Wednesday where it was heading and what the knock-on effects were.

Police confirmed it was a false alarm after carrying out checks on Tuesday.

Previous cases

On 25 September Tenerife South Airport was at the centre of another false alarm, this time involving a Jet2 plane bound for London Stansted.

Flight LS1536 ended up leaving for its destination two hours late. The aircraft and passengers’ luggage were checked as part of the security operation.

A spokesperson for Jet2 said after the scare: “We can confirm that customers were asked to disembark a flight at Tenerife South airport on Friday 25 September following an incident involving a passenger on board.

“Customers subsequently reboarded and the flight landed at London Stansted as planned.

“We would like to apologise to everyone onboard for the delay and any inconvenience caused.”