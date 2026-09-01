Spain road race incident ends with two young pedestrians run over

Two young women got unintentionally involved in a road race incident between two cars early on Saturday morning, when one of the vehicles ran over ... them in the city of Valladolid.

The two cars were travelling at high speed at around 2am. The drivers involved even had to swerve to avoid a bus.

The first vehicle passed through the pedestrian crossing without hitting the young women. The second car, however, which was travelling directly behind it, lost control, ploughed into the two women and ended up crashing into a historic building.

The emergency services received a call from a witness that requested immediate medical assistance. The paramedics treated the two victims at the scene and then transferred them to hospital, as they appeared to have suffered fractures to their lower limbs.

The condition of the car following the accident. (E. N.)

The police carried out alcohol and drug tests. The driver tested negative.

At present, there is no information regarding the whereabouts of the second car and its driver.

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