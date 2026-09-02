Barcelona repeat offender with 34 theft convictions provisionally jailed

At a glance

Political context: The court reclassified the charge as aggravated theft due to multiple prior convictions—a policy pushed by Barcelona council and passed in Parliament following a deal between Junts and the Spanish government.

Risk assessment: Mossos d'Esquadra and local police flagged the suspect as a "high risk of reoffending," noting all 34 prior crimes occurred in the exact same district of Barcelona, harming local businesses and public safety.

City council intervention: Barcelona City Council joined the prosecution using new 2026 legal powers that allow municipal authorities to file criminal charges for theft and demand harsher penalties for chronic reoffenders.

Barcelona magistrates' court has ordered the pre-trial detention of a man arrested for theft on 26 August, who has 34 convictions for various types ... of theft.

This is a legal precedent on the grounds of multiple previous convictions, following a request from Barcelona city council.

The city council joined the proceedings on the basis of an amendment to the legislative reform passed in March, which allows local authorities to bring criminal proceedings for offences of theft, while also increasing the penalties for repeat offenders.

The fight against repeat offending has been a priority for the Catalan city council, which has been pushing in recent years to increase the number of judicial staff, the Mossos d’Esquadra police and the Local Police.

In principle, the suspect's offences do not carry a sentence of pre-trial detention. However, the investigation units of the Local Police and the Mossos d’Esquadra analysed the suspect's criminal profile and proposed that the city council act as the prosecuting authority due to his history of repeat offences.

The detainee posed "a high risk of reoffending", according to the city council, as he had accumulated a total of 34 convictions for offences he had committed in the same area of the city of Barcelona.

On the basis of these arguments, the city council requested pre-trial detention, citing the "risk of reoffending and the significant impact these incidents have on community life and the public's sense of security, as well as the direct impact on local businesses, economic activity and the safety and peace of mind of residents".

The magistrates' court accepted these arguments and considered the facts under the classification of an aggravated offence of theft due to multiple repeat offences.

Barcelona city council was one of the advocates of the legal reform to tackle repeat offences. The reform, however, was not passed in Parliament until Carles Puigdemont's Junts party demanded it in exchange for their support for the government's anti-crisis decrees, forcing the ruling party to back the measure alongside right-wing parties.

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