Valencia sexual assault: two men rape teenager while she rests in friend's car during night out

The National Police in Valencia are investigating the rape of a 17-year-old girl at the hands of two men of foreign origin, which ... happened while she was resting in a friend's car near the nightclub where she was partying on Saturday, 14 November.

The incident happened near the El Saler shopping centre at around 4am. The girl had gone to the car on her own, as she was feeling dizzy from drinking. According to sources, the young woman did not lock the car doors from the inside.

According to the girl's account, two men opened the door and sexually assaulted her. The attackers, whom the National Police have not yet identified, took advantage of the victim's intoxicated state, which made it even more difficult for her to defend herself. According to the investigation, the assault involved penetration.

After the assault, a forensic doctor examined the girl and assessed her injuries in hospital. In the meantime, the police activated the relevant protocol and launched an investigation.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the shopping centre near the scene of the brutal sexual assault in an attempt to identify the two perpetrators. According to the description the victim has provided, the men are of foreign origin.

An increasing number of sexual assaults

This incident highlights the rise in sexual offences in the region of Valencia. According to the latest crime report from the Interior Ministry, covering the second quarter of 2026, offences against sexual freedom in the three Valencian provinces rose by 7.2 per cent between January and June compared with the same period in 2025 (from 1,257 to 1,348 cases).

Sexual assaults involving penetration, such as the rape this young woman suffered, rose by 8.2 per cent. The number of reported rapes with penetration has risen from 269 in the first six months of 2025 to 291 cases in the same period in 2026. This is also evident in Valencia's courts, where an average of ten sexual offences are tried each week.

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