Spain's prosecution confirms 23 reported cases of sexual assault in Ceuta

Spain's prosecution has revised the number of reported sexual assaults in Ceuta to 23 since the mass arrival of migrants on 30 and 31 July ... that triggered the current crisis.

According to the prosecution, five of the cases under investigation concern sexual assault involving penetration.

The victims are mostly women, with the exception of one man, and nine are minors, between the ages of 14 and 17.

The police have managed to identify only eight of the alleged perpetrators for now. Four are Moroccan, three Spanish and one Belgian.

Attorney general Teresa Peramato reported on Thursday that there had been 16 sexual assaults involving 17 victims. She said that she is well aware of the rise in the number of sexual violence cases since the mass influx.

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