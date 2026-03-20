PP wins in regional vote and Vox is checked

SUR in English Friday, 20 March 2026, 11:29 Share

In Castilla y León regional elections last Sunday, the PP won 33 seats (35.5%), short of a majority but a rise of two seats. PSOE secured 30 (30.7%), up three, while Vox gained 14 (18.9%), failing to reach the 20% it expected.

Although the PP needs Vox to govern, many analysts said the result signalled a shift towards support for the main two parties again.