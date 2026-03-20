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PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Vox leader Santiago Abascal shaking hands EFE
Politics

PP wins in regional vote and Vox is checked

Although the PP needs Vox to govern, many analysts said the result signalled a shift towards support for the main two parties again

SUR in English

Friday, 20 March 2026, 11:29

In Castilla y León regional elections last Sunday, the PP won 33 seats (35.5%), short of a majority but a rise of two seats. PSOE secured 30 (30.7%), up three, while Vox gained 14 (18.9%), failing to reach the 20% it expected.

Although the PP needs Vox to govern, many analysts said the result signalled a shift towards support for the main two parties again.

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surinenglish PP wins in regional vote and Vox is checked

PP wins in regional vote and Vox is checked