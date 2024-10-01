UK police issue appeal to Brits in Spain as search for man wanted in connection with murder widens

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 18:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Detectives in Lancashire in the UK are widening their net to Spain in the search for 21-year-old Thomas Dures. Dures is described as "a person of interest" in the murder of 19-year-old Matthew Daulby, which happened shortly after midnight on 29th July 2023 in Ormskirk, on the border of Lancashire and Merseyside. Police attended the scene following reports of a disturbance and found Daulby with a stab wound from which he died in hospital later that evening. Nineteen-year-old Henry Houghton was jailed for life after being found guilty of Matthew’s murder in March 2024, however, officers still want to speak to Dures as part of their enquiries.

Police are asking anybody living in or visiting Spain to be on the lookout for Thomas Dures and, working in partnership with UK charity Crimestoppers, have offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. The reward is only available to people who pass on information exclusively to the UK charity Crimestoppers, either via their website or by calling +44 800 555 111.

DCI Andy Fallows of Lancashire Constabulary’s force Major Investigation team said: “It has now been over 12 months since Matthew’s murder and although one man has been found guilty, his family’s wait for justice goes on. Thomas Dures has known that my officers have wanted to speak to him for some time and while Matthew’s family continue to search for answers about what happened that night, Dures is out there withholding crucial information from detectives. While I believe it is high time Dures does the right thing and hands himself in, I still have officers in the UK and our National Crime Agency and Interpol colleagues in Europe searching for him. As part of those searches, I am asking for the public in Spain to get in contact with Crimestoppers if they see Dures or have information on his whereabouts. I want to make it clear that unusually the public only need to provide information that leads to Dures’ arrest.”

Neil Keeping, NCA regional manager in Spain, said: “Dures has known links to Spain and could be living anywhere in the country. We are therefore appealing to people who reside in Spain and visiting holidaymakers to come forward with any information relating to his whereabouts. It has been over a year since Matthew Daulby’s life was taken in tragic circumstances, and we are actively working with our partners here in Spain to locate Dures, who may be able to assist Lancashire police detectives with their ongoing investigation.”

Sir Alex Ellis, His Majesty’s Ambassador to Spain and Andorra, added: “The British community in Spain have played an invaluable role in these kinds of appeals in the past. Their collaboration and that of Spanish law enforcement agencies helps to make the streets a safer place for everyone.”

Gary Murray, North West Regional Manager at Crimestoppers, said: “We know it can be difficult to give information directly to the police, especially when it involves dangerous criminals. This is why Crimestoppers exists as we guarantee you stay 100% anonymous when you pass on what you know. We are here 24/7 via our website or by calling our UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111. For anyone in Spain who knows of Thomas Dures whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers via our website Crimestoppers-uk.org.”