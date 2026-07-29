Burgos police investigate 30 births involving Brazilian women who share the same address and companion name

The National Police are investigating up to 30 births involving Brazilian women residing in various European countries who received treatment at Hospital Universitario de Burgos ... in Spain.

All of them provided the same address and named the same person accompanying them.

The investigation began a month ago, when the hospital management identified a common pattern among the patients, according to sources at the government sub-delegation.

The complaint stated that, since May, several women of Brazilian origin but living in Belgium and other Northern European countries had gone to the hospital to give birth, although the health authorities of their countries of residence had been monitoring the pregnancies.

The PSOE is calling for an explanation

The PSOE opposition party in Castilla y León has tabled a series of questions in light of the "seriousness" of these events. Its members believe that, based on the information available to date, "they could be linked to possible cases of reproductive exploitation".

They are calling on the deputy president of the regional government to explain what measures they are taking within the remit of their responsibilities regarding equality.

Among the questions are matters discussing whether reproductive exploitation is a form of violence and exploitation against women and what policies can prevent such practices and protect women.

Furthermore, the PSOE has called on the regional ministry of health to explain what checks take place prior to discharge to ensure the safety of mothers and newborns. The party has also asked whether health and social care services attend to the mothers and their children following the births.

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