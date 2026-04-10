Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Articles confiscated by the local police. PLT

Police crack down on illegal street vending in Alicante town: vendors flee leaving almost 500 articles behind

Officers seized a large volume of clothing, footwear and accessories abandoned in the middle of the promenade

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Friday, 10 April 2026, 14:31

A police operation against illegal street vendors on the seafront in Alicante ended in a stampede earlier this week. The sellers took off on seeing the officers, abandoning about 500 items.

The operation against unauthorised street vending took place on the promenade of the Cura beach in Torrevieja, which still had a large number of tourists due to the Easter holidays.

Zoom

PLT

When the vendors witnessed the arrival of the Torrevieja Local Police officers they ran from the scene, leaving their merchandise in the middle of the promenade.

The hasty exit of the sellers allowed the Local Police officers to seize around 500 items destined for illegal sale, including a large number of items of clothing, footwear and accessories.

These included 97 football kits, 28 sweatshirts and 23 gilet, as well as 67 pairs of trainers and 69 pairs of flip-flops.

Zoom

PLT

There were also 112 handbags, 30 card holders and 26 belts. Along with this merchandise, the officers also seized three trolleys that were used to transport and display the products.

The police action was part of the usual control and surveillance measures that are deployed in the municipality of Torrevieja to ensure compliance with the regulations, protect legal trade and maintain order in tourist areas.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga travel: Ryanair connects Costa del Sol with 91 cities this summer
  2. 2 Malaga entrepreneur wins fight to quash incorrect A-7 speed camera fines
  3. 3 Malaga interior areas register 60mm of rain
  4. 4 Spanish police report: Adamuz rail tracks broke day before fatal crash
  5. 5 Malaga under province-wide warning for heavy rain from midnight
  6. 6 Malaga police identify vandal suspected of spraying graffiti in historic centre
  7. 7 Kategora Oceanika welcomes potential investors to view its hotel apartments in Torremolinos
  8. 8 High stakes and highland heifers: why Spain's Picos de Europa are (officially) the world's most beautiful region
  9. 9 Malaga urban planning department overwhelmed by backlog of 7,000 violation cases
  10. 10 Third wave of burglaries in Vélez-Málaga spreads panic among property owners

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Police crack down on illegal street vending in Alicante town: vendors flee leaving almost 500 articles behind

Police crack down on illegal street vending in Alicante town: vendors flee leaving almost 500 articles behind