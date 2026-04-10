Police crack down on illegal street vending in Alicante town: vendors flee leaving almost 500 articles behind Officers seized a large volume of clothing, footwear and accessories abandoned in the middle of the promenade

Adrián Mazón Alicante Friday, 10 April 2026, 14:31 Share

A police operation against illegal street vendors on the seafront in Alicante ended in a stampede earlier this week. The sellers took off on seeing the officers, abandoning about 500 items.

The operation against unauthorised street vending took place on the promenade of the Cura beach in Torrevieja, which still had a large number of tourists due to the Easter holidays.

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When the vendors witnessed the arrival of the Torrevieja Local Police officers they ran from the scene, leaving their merchandise in the middle of the promenade.

The hasty exit of the sellers allowed the Local Police officers to seize around 500 items destined for illegal sale, including a large number of items of clothing, footwear and accessories.

These included 97 football kits, 28 sweatshirts and 23 gilet, as well as 67 pairs of trainers and 69 pairs of flip-flops.

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There were also 112 handbags, 30 card holders and 26 belts. Along with this merchandise, the officers also seized three trolleys that were used to transport and display the products.

The police action was part of the usual control and surveillance measures that are deployed in the municipality of Torrevieja to ensure compliance with the regulations, protect legal trade and maintain order in tourist areas.