Police break up gang distributing laughing gas in night spots in the south of Tenerife

Natalia Penza 17/08/2026 a las 10:58h.

Police in Tenerife have made a near-record seizure of 13 tonnes of laughing gas.

Six people have been arrested in the operation to take out a criminal gang who were preparing to distribute the potentially lethal substance in nightspots in the south of the holiday island where British and Irish nationals love to party.

Another six have been told they will be investigated by a judge as part of an ongoing court probe, although they have not been formally detained.

Cocaine, cannabis and party drug Tusi as well as five imitation firearms were also confiscated by cops.

Police sources confirmed today at least one British national was among the dozen suspects, but they were unable to offer any more information.

Confirming the huge seizure, a spokesman for the Guardia Civil in Tenerife said: “Officers in the south of the island have dismantled a criminal organisation dedicated to the illegal importation, storage and distribution of nitrous oxide or ‘laughing gas’, a substance used as a recreational drug.

“The 13 tonnes confiscated is the second-largest seizure of nitrous oxide in Europe.

“Six people have been arrested in the operation and another six investigated as the alleged perpetrators of offences of membership of a criminal organisation, drug trafficking, trafficking in substances harmful to health and money laundering.”

The police force added in a statement: “Operation ‘Centro’ began when we became aware of the consumption of laughing gas in different leisure areas in the south of the island.

“The investigation uncovered the existence of a hierarchical criminal structure, made up of a family-based leadership core, with one branch dedicated to the logistics and receipt of merchandise from abroad, and another responsible for final distribution on the island.

“During four searches carried out in the Tenerife municipalities of Arona, Adeje and Granadilla de Abona, officers seized 10,394 containers of nitrous oxide weighing almost 13,000 kilos, 63,500 euros and 1,000 pounds sterling in cash, approximately 213 grammes of cocaine, 599 grammes of hashish, 1.4 kilos of cannabis and 46 grammes of the substance known as 'Tusi'.

"Other substances of a narcotic nature, pills, mushrooms, capsules and edible preparations containing cannabinoids, were also discovered.

“Likewise, five imitation firearms and eight bladed weapons were seized, including several axes, electronic devices and a large amount of documentation.

“The investigative proceedings point to the existence of a criminal structure with clearly defined functions, dedicated to importing the gas to the island of Tenerife, receiving and storing it in different properties, and subsequently distributing and selling it through a supply network on the island.

“The investigation remains open and further arrests have not been ruled out.”

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