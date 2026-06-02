Police arrest man in Spain's Alicante province for trying to sell fake Ferrari

José Vicente Pérez Pardo 02/06/2026 a las 14:27h.

The Spanish National Police have arrested a man in Elche, (Alicante province), for an alleged crime against industrial property. The suspect is accused of heavily modifying a standard car chassis to construct a near-exact replica of a Ferrari 360 Spider.

Detectives first flagged the fraudulent operation after spotting an online car advertisement listing the luxury vehicle for a price "much lower" than the market value of an authentic model.

The cybercrime unit of the Murcia police headquarters led the investigation after detecting the potential infringement of trademark rights. A targeted operation in the El Altet district of Elche successfully intercepted the suspect whilst he was driving what officers described as "an excellent replica of the original model".

A thorough inspection of the vehicle and its accompanying documentation allowed investigators to verify that a steel monocoque chassis from an entirely different car manufacturer had been used. The suspect had then used fiberglass and other low-cost materials to mould a body shell replicating the appearance of a Ferrari.

To achieve the deception, the suspect had meticulously copied the specific designs, body lines, logos, and distinct typography of the emblematic Italian brand.

The counterfeit sports car featured the iconic black prancing horse standing on its hind legs, the yellow background crest paying homage to the city of Modena, the Italian flag, and the famous 'SF' initials for Scuderia Ferrari. The vehicle had also allegedly been granted official roadworthiness approval after being modified to meet legal size and weight regulations.

The National Police have seized the counterfeit vehicle and taken the individual into custody.