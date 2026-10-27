Crime
Man arrested in San Sebastián for jihadist indoctrination
The Guardia Civil have been conducting an ongoing operation since early on Tuesday morning, by order of the National High Court
D. V.
The Guardia Civil are carrying out an operation in San Sebastián to combat terrorist self-indoctrination. According to sources, they have already arrested one person ... on suspicion of jihadist indoctrination, since the start of the deployment early on Tuesday morning.
The operation is ongoing and a significant number of Guardia Civil units remain deployed in the area.
The operation is taking place by order of the National High Court.
This is a developing story.