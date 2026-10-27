Man arrested in San Sebastián for jihadist indoctrination

The Guardia Civil are carrying out an operation in San Sebastián to combat terrorist self-indoctrination. According to sources, they have already arrested one person ... on suspicion of jihadist indoctrination, since the start of the deployment early on Tuesday morning.

The operation is ongoing and a significant number of Guardia Civil units remain deployed in the area.

The operation is taking place by order of the National High Court.

This is a developing story.

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