Almeria man investigated over illegal online sale of lion skin rugs

A. Maldonado Almería 05/05/2026 a las 08:10h.

What began as a suspicious pair of listings on a Spanish e-commerce platform has unravelled into a major wildlife trafficking investigation in Almeria.

In ... January 2026, eagle-eyed citizens alerted the Guardia Civil to an online advert offering two genuine lion skin rugs - complete with heads - for €2,500 each. These specimens, belonging to the Panthera leo species, are classified as "vulnerable" and strictly protected under Appendix II of the CITES Convention, which mandates rigorous legal documentation for any form of trade.