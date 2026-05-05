Nature protection
Almeria man investigated over illegal online sale of lion skin rugs
Guardia Civil seize extensive collection of protected wildlife in Operation Simbawake
A. Maldonado
Almería
What began as a suspicious pair of listings on a Spanish e-commerce platform has unravelled into a major wildlife trafficking investigation in Almeria.
In ... January 2026, eagle-eyed citizens alerted the Guardia Civil to an online advert offering two genuine lion skin rugs - complete with heads - for €2,500 each. These specimens, belonging to the Panthera leo species, are classified as "vulnerable" and strictly protected under Appendix II of the CITES Convention, which mandates rigorous legal documentation for any form of trade.
Acting on these reports, the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) launched Operation Simbawake. After verifying the authenticity of the lion skins through expert analysis, officers traced the sales back to a local resident and moved in to inspect a property in the Almeria area. What they discovered inside went far beyond the two rugs initially advertised; they found a "large collection of naturalised animals" that functioned as an undocumented private museum of global biodiversity.
The scale of the seizure was staggering, with the total value of the items estimated to exceed 14,000 euros. Hidden within the collection were ivory tusks and stools crafted from the legs of African elephants - remnants of one of the world's most poached species. The officers also recovered the remains of various other protected animals, including pumas, leopards, black bears and zebras, as well as more sensitive specimens such as apes and hyenas.
The Guardia Civil has since placed the suspect under formal investigation for an alleged offence against flora and fauna. By removing these items from the black market, authorities have reinforced the critical mission of the CITES Convention: ensuring that international trade never threatens the survival of wild species. The case and the vast array of seized evidence have now been handed over to the Almeria judicial authorities for prosecution.