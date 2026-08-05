Pepe Habichuela, one of the great masters of the contemporary flamenco guitar, dies at 82

Tony Bryant 05/08/2026 Actualizado a las 13:59h.

José Antonio Carmona Carmona, better known as Pepe Habichuela, one of the most influential figures in contemporary flamenco guitar, died on Tuesday in Madrid at the age of 82 following a long illness.

Born in in Granada in October 1944, the Gypsy musician was one of the greatest flamenco guitarists of the modern era. A member of the legendary Habichuela flamenco dynasty, he was celebrated for preserving the traditional Andalusian flamenco style while also expanding its musical possibilities through collaborations with jazz, Indian classical and world music artists.

His grandfather, founder of the family's musical tradition, was known as Habichuela el Viejo, and his father and brothers were also respected flamenco guitarists. His son, Josemi Carmona, was a founding member of the influential flamenco-fusion group Ketama.

In 1964, he left Granada for Madrid at the invitation of his older brother, Juan, who was already established in the capital. From that moment on, he dedicated himself fully to his work, first performing in the city’s flamenco clubs and later contributing to recordings by many of the era’s most celebrated flamenco singers, including Enrique Morente, Juanito Valderrama, Fosforito and Fernanda and Bernarda de Utrera. His prolific career led to more than fifty collaborations on other artists’ albums.

Throughout his career, he toured extensively, performing shows around the world. These include Flamenco Puro, an international tour he undertook in 1988; the Gira Flamenca del Norte, which toured Spanish cities in 2004; his 2016 tour of the Middle East; and the show El dron (path in Caló), from 2000, which fused flamenco and Indian music.

His death marks the passing of one of the great masters of contemporary guitar playing. Along with a flow of tributes from the flamenco world, Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, said that "his music will continue to resonate wherever flamenco continues to tell the story of who we are." He also thanked him "for a life dedicated to art and for enriching our cultural heritage".

The President of the Andalusian regional government, Juanma Moreno, said, "We have lost a master," in a message published on his social media profile.

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