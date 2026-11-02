Forensic pathologists working around the clock at the Institutes of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences in Toledo and Ciudad Real have formally identified 66 of ... the 69 people killed in the Urda high-speed train disaster, according to an update issued on Monday morning by the High Court of Justice of Castilla-La Mancha.

The provisional death toll remains at 69. Of the 66 victims identified so far, 54 are Spanish nationals and 12 are foreign citizens from nine countries: four from the United States, and one each from Argentina, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Japan, Mexico, Portugal, and Tunisia.

Authorities expect to complete the identification of the remaining three victims in the coming hours. All three are believed to be foreign nationals and Spanish officials are awaiting the arrival of family members who expressed a wish to travel to Spain to assist with formal identification procedures in person. Three active missing persons reports remain open involving two Australian citizens and one Japanese national.

To date, Guardia Civil forensic specialists have identified 53 victims using fingerprint analysis, while the remaining 13 were identified through DNA matching performed by the National Institute of Toxicology.

Sixty families have been formally notified in person - comprising 36 men and 24 women - and 47 bodies have been released to relatives. Under judicial protocol, deaths are only added to official statistics published by the Data Integration Centre once family notification has been confirmed.

More than 60 specialists have been deployed to Toledo to conduct post-mortem examinations, including forensic pathologists from Toledo, Ciudad Real, and Cáceres, autopsy technicians from across Castilla-La Mancha, and nine DNA experts from the National Institute of Toxicology.