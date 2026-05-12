Two people arrested for the death of 82-year-old German after arranging to meet in Gran Canaria

The National Police have arrested a 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman in Santa Cruz de Tenerife on suspicion of the ... murder of an 82-year-old German man, with whom they had arranged to meet in Maspalomas, in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Gran Canaria).

The murder investigation began on 25 March 2026, after a court informed officers from the Local Judicial Police Brigade at Maspalomas Police Station of the death of an 82-year-old German national who had been admitted days earlier to the Insular Hospital of Gran Canaria after being assaulted on a public street in the south of the island.

From that moment on, and during the initial investigations, the officers established that the events had taken place during the night of 14–15 March in the vicinity of a hotel complex in Playa del Inglés, San Bartolomé de Tirajana, where the victim was temporarily staying.

The officers established that the victim had been found semi-conscious and bleeding heavily from the head; he was initially treated by medical staff and subsequently transferred to the Hospital Insular de Gran Canaria due to the severity of his injuries.

Based on this information, the officers reconstructed a chronological account of events using analysis of CCTV footage, witness statements and various police investigations. The footage showed the victim repeatedly entering and leaving the complex, apparently waiting for someone, until he finally met a 23-year-old man.

They established that the two had entered the victim’s flat together after having met via the dating app, remaining inside the property for approximately 80 minutes before leaving and heading towards the complex’s exit.

After focusing their investigation on the suspects, officers from the National Police travelled to Santa Cruz de Tenerife, where they located and arrested both supects whilst they were in the capital of Tenerife.

Following the conclusion of the police proceedings, the detainees were brought before the appropriate judicial authority, which ordered the murder suspects to be held in custody.