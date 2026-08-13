Parents charged with negligent homicide after death of three-month-old baby in Zamora

The parents of a three-month-old girl who died in the town of Toro, in Zamora province, were charged on Tuesday with negligent homicide, ... according to sources from the Government Subdelegation in Zamora and the Guardia Civil.

After giving statements, the court ordered the couple's release while they remain charged. However, they must report to the court in Toro once a week, and the judge also ordered both parents to surrender their passports and prohibited them from leaving Spain, according to Agencia Ical.

News of the death came to light at 12.45pm on Sunday. A relative who had been looking after the baby reportedly said the child had died during the night from unknown causes.

As the death had not been certified as natural, the judicial authorities were called in, with the duty judge and forensic doctor attending alongside officers from the Guardia Civil's Judicial Police unit.

The baby's body was removed from the scene at 3.18pm on Sunday. Following a visual examination of the property, the judge ordered the parents to be arrested while the circumstances and cause of the death were investigated.