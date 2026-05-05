Sex-shake sting: police raid Barcelona supermarkets as 216 'Viagra' smoothies are seized from shelves

National Police officers have launched a crackdown on a chain of supermarkets across Barcelona and L’Hospitalet de Llobregat after discovering they were selling potent ... erectile dysfunction potions over the counter.

In a series of raids coordinated with local health inspectors, officers bagged a haul of 216 smoothies spiked with sildenafil - the powerful drug found in Viagra - being sold to unsuspecting shoppers without a single medical prescription in sight.

The bust also turned up four kilos of banned black shells and a stash of slimming pills so dangerous they have already been banned in Argentina and Colombia.

The investigation was sparked when eagle-eyed detectives tracked down a supermarket chain specialising in South American imports that was dealing in prohibited and potentially lethal goods. Scouring social media, investigators found adverts for the "performance-boosting" shakes, which were found to be loaded with sildenafil and tadalafil.

Health experts have warned that gulping down these chemicals without a doctor’s note is a recipe for disaster, posing a terrifying risk to the heart and general health of anyone looking for a quick fix.

But the "sex shakes" were only the tip of the iceberg in this murky trade. Police also found the shops were stocking black shells and red crabs snatched from protected mangroves in Ecuador. These areas are strictly off-limits to fishermen because the waters are so polluted that the seafood is riddled with high levels of toxic heavy metals. Selling these "poison" snacks to the public has been slammed as a major health hazard by the authorities.

Officers were forced to immediately bin four kilograms of the dodgy black shells because they had zero paperwork to show where they came from or if they were even fit for human consumption.

Inspectors also found crates of booze being sold without the proper tax stamps.

The dramatic operation reached its climax with the arrest of the company’s boss and his daughter. Another four people are currently being investigated by detectives.

The investigation continues into what police are treating as a serious crime against public health.

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