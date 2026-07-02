Murcia's fruit and vegetable exports to the UK have suffered a sharp decline as a result of Brexit

Over the last five years, there has been a sharp 26 per cent fall in the total value of Murcia’s fruit and vegetable exports ... to the UK, coupled with a six per cent decline in value, according to the Proexport network, citing Eurostat data. This is the toll on Murcia’s agricultural sector as we mark the tenth anniversary of Brexit, which signalled the UK’s departure from the EU. Comparing 2021 – the first financial year following the UK’s effective exit from the single market – with 2025, exports of fruit and vegetables from Murcia have fallen from 406,868 to 301,577 tonnes. In euros, turnover fell from 550 million to 515.

The rise in average export prices has only partly offset the fall in volume, as the sector’s rising costs have had to be passed on to the price at source, explained Fernando Gómez, Director General of Proexport. According to the Spanish federation of fruit and vegetable producers’ associations (Fepex), the UK market remains the third most important for Spanish fruit and vegetable exports. However, new administrative requirements following the UK’s exit from the EU have driven up costs, while competition from countries such as Morocco, South Africa, Turkey and Egypt has intensified.

Murcia is suffering the most

At national level, Spanish sales of fresh fruit and vegetables to the UK between 2016 and 2025 have fallen by 16.6 per cent, although the value has risen by almost 30 per cent. Fepex uses a longer time frame for its calculations, although the situation is worse in Murcia, as it has seen a decline in both tonnage and value, unlike the Spanish average.

The Proexport executive highlighted the “gradual and widespread decline” in export volumes for all Murcian products analysed, with more moderate falls in products facing less global competition, such as cabbages and lettuces. By contrast, the declines over the last five years have been significant for cucumbers (-70%), tomatoes (-42%), melons (-41%) and watermelons (-34%). There have also been notable falls in exports of table grapes and lemons, although the figures provided by customs do not match those from the sector.

Ten years on from the referendum, imports from third countries such as Morocco, South Africa and Egypt are on the rise, according to Fepex

Proexport said that there are further requirements that exporters must meet, although fewer than had been expected. “Since 2021, most fresh fruit and vegetables must be accompanied by a customs declaration and a certificate of compliance with marketing standards. The UK had indicated that it would require a phytosanitary certificate, which, according to Proexport, would have been a disaster for them and for us, but it has repeatedly withdrawn this requirement,” explaind Gómez.

According to Proexport, administrative costs have also risen for both the Murcian exporter and the British importer, and logistics have become more complicated, which increases costs and adversely affects the commercial life of fresh produce. Overall, transport to the UK has become more expensive than to other destinations.

Sales of tomatoes, cucumbers, melons and watermelons have fallen by between 34% and 70%, although the UK market remains Spain’s third-largest

In the case of tomatoes, Moroccan competitors have capitalised on the decline in Spanish exports. Their sales have risen by 157 per cent, reaching 126,203 tonnes (more than double that of Spain), although even before Brexit there was already a favourable trend for the North African country due to the advantageous treatment it receives from the EU. José Hernández, chairman of the Paloma fruit and vegetable group, said that there are now only four tomato-producing companies left in the region of Murcia, compared with the 31 that existed at its peak.

The effects of Brexit have also been a headache for the logistics and transport sector. José Esteban Conesa, CEO of Primafrio, pointed out that the UK has been “raining fines down on all non-British lorries". "For the most ridiculous of reasons, they’ll slap you with a fine of 500 or 600 pounds,” he said.

The field is open to competitors

Fepex, chaired by Cecilio Peregrín, has analysed the last ten years to highlight the decline in Spanish export volumes: between 2016 and 2025, these fell from 1.55 to 1.29 million; whilst the value has increased by 29.5 per cent, from 1,753 to 2,270 million euros. Turnover growth over the last five years stood at 8.1 per cent. “This trend shows that the UK remains the third-largest destination for Spanish fruit and vegetable exports, after Germany and France,” the Fepex analysis said.

“This points to a scenario of higher selling prices, but also of higher costs and growing competitive pressure, so the increase in value cannot automatically be interpreted as an equivalent improvement in profitability,” he added.

Following Brexit, the UK introduced additional requirements to control imports of fruit, vegetables and other fresh produce from the EU, which have been coming into force in phases, resulting in a greater administrative burden and increased costs.

The new trade framework following Brexit has had a direct impact on the cost structure of the export sector. “The introduction of certifications and customs procedures has made export operations more expensive. Furthermore, delays and administrative complexity have increased logistics and management costs. Exporting to the UK is more expensive and difficult than it was before Brexit,” stated Fepex.