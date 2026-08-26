Tarragona storm: Mother and 18-year-old daughter die after wall collapses on them

The mother and her 18-year-old daughter, who were seriously injured when a wall collapsed on them in Roda de Berà (Tarragona) last Saturday, ... have died, the Catalan Health ministry has confirmed.

The two women had been in a critical condition in hospital for four days after the wall fell on them during a period of torrential rain that hit the Tarragona coastline. The severe weather continued until Tuesday.

Catalan president Salvador Illa expressed his condolences following their deaths. "My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the mother and daughter who have lost their lives as a result of last weekend's floods in Roda de Berà. This news has struck us deeply. I offer my full support at this very painful time," he said.

The women were reportedly sleeping inside a market stall at the marina in Roda de Berà when the wall collapsed on top of them.

Widespread flooding across the province

In Tarragona province alone, the heavy rain left 11 people injured and forced around 400 people to be evacuated.

Rainfall exceeded 200 litres per square metre in some areas, with as much as 100 litres falling within just a few hours in El Vendrell, the capital of the local 'comarca'.

Authorities evacuated around 300 people from a campsite in Roda de Berà, while another 150 were evacuated from a nightclub.

The storms affected much of Catalonia, with Tarragona province among the worst-hit areas. The 112 emergency service received 866 calls linked to the severe weather, while firefighters received more than 500 reports.