Andalusian regional president calls for national elections after parliament rejects the housing decrees

In light of Catalan party Junts' rejection of cabinet's two housing decrees, president of the Andalusian regional government Juanma Moreno has called on PM Pedro Sánchez to dissolve parliament and call a general election.

... In an interview on Radio Nacional, Moreno likened this parliamentary vote to a "vote of no confidence" and urged Sánchez to put his legitimacy to the test at the polls.

Moreno said that the central government is in a dire situation. He declared it a "dying and listless" government, incapable of driving through structural reforms or passing the national budget, something he described as unprecedented in Europe.

The current cabinet was formed after losing the 2023 general election and suffering a severe setback in the local elections that same year. According to Moreno, it has since been limited to propping up the prime minister at Moncloa without a solid majority.

Moreno criticised the government for acting too late on housing policies and only in response to public pressure on the streets. According to the president of the regional government, the failed measures were drafted haphazardly, without debate or technical planning, seeking merely a publicity stunt rather than a genuine solution to the housing problem.

In the face of this defeat, Moreno stated that the most responsible course of action in the public interest is to give the citizens a voice once again.

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