The latest figures from Spain's tax agency highlight the wide disparities in the financial circumstances of self-employed workers. According to a study by ... the Upta (union of professionals and self-employed workers), based on 2024 data, 57% of self-employed people fall into income tax brackets with an annual taxable income of less than 21,035 euros.

Of the 3,142,701 taxpayers who declared income from economic activities in 2024, a total of 1,791,732 reported an annual taxable income below 21,035 euros, while 1,350,969 declared earnings above that threshold.

More than 10% of these workers fell into the lowest income bracket, with taxable earnings of less than 1,502 euros a year, while 14.5% earned between 1,502 and 6,010 euros. A further 13.5% fell into the 6,010-12,020-euro bracket and 18% reported taxable income of between 12,020 and 21,045 euros a year.

However, the largest group, accounting for almost 19% of self-employed workers in Spain, fell into the annual income bracket of 30,050 to 60,101 euros.

The report also highlights the growing number of people combining self-employment with paid employment. According to figures from September 2026, 275,567 self-employed workers also have a salaried job. This represents approximately 7.9% of the self-employed workforce. Upta says the figure shows that self-employment is not the sole source of income for some of these workers.

Although the tax rules for self-employed people and employees differ, they can face similar financial insecurity. According to the INE (national statistics institute), the most common gross annual salary in the country in 2024 was 16,520.20 euros. Meanwhile, the national minimum wage stood at 15,876 euros a year, equivalent to 1,134 euros a month paid in 14 instalments.

Calls for a tax reform

In light of these figures, Upta says that discussions about protecting self-employed workers should go beyond their Social Security contributions. While these contributions provide access to entitlements such as pensions, sick pay and benefits for those who have to cease trading, the organisation believes that greater attention should be paid to taxation and the disposable income of the self-employed.

"Temporary start-up grants and tax incentives cannot take the place of structural reform that would improve the disposable income of those who keep their businesses running," the organisation says.

One of Upta's main proposals is to reduce income tax (IRPF) for self-employed people earning less than 20,000 euros a year. It also wants to expand tax deductions for the essential costs of running a business and bring the tax treatment of self-employed individuals more closely into line with that of limited companies.

The Upta report also focuses on the profitability of small businesses. According to tax agency figures, the average adjusted net income declared from economic activities was 16,427 euros a year, equivalent to around 1,369 a month. When only tax returns reporting a positive income are taken into account, the average rises to 19,133 euros a year or approximately 1,594 a month.

The union warns that these figures reflect the difficulties many self-employed people face in generating sufficient income from their businesses. "Operating costs, commercial rents, utility bills and the narrow profit margins in certain sectors all make it difficult for many self-employed workers to earn enough to make a decent living and keep their businesses afloat," it says.

Access the broad Spain national news archive