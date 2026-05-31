More than 300 evacuated following Costa Brava hotel fire

Natalia Penza 31/05/2026 a las 14:18h.

Three people have been injured and more than 300 people evacuated following a fire at a packed Costa hotel.

The blaze started on the third floor of the five-floor Caleta Palace Hotel in the Costa Brava resort of Platja d’Aro just north of Lloret de Mar.

Staff at the four-star beachfront hotel are said to have saved lives after rapidly evacuating holidaymakers before the emergency services arrived and firefighters started tackling the blaze.

The alarm was raised just before 7.30pm on Friday.

Three people suffered smoke inhalation. It was not clear if they were hotel workers or tourists.

Guests staying on the third floor had to be found alternative accommodation overnight after fire crews brought the blaze under control.

Firefighters said in an initial message on X: “We are working with nine units following a 999 alert at 7:25pm about a fire at a hotel in Castell-Platja d'Aro.

"The five-floor building has been evacuated. A room on the third floor is burning.”

A regional emergency service co-ordination centre subsequently said: “Three people were attended to.

“Two were transported in mild condition due to smoke inhalation to Palamos Hospital, and one, also with minor injuries, was discharged at the scene.”

In the early hours of last Monday morning more than 100 people had to be evacuated from the Ibis Hotel in Malaga because of a fire that started on the ground floor of the building.

The blaze gutted the hotel and the famous Le Grand Cafe restaurant beneath it where it started.

Guests were relocated in other hotels in the city.

Firefighters were still at the scene on Wednesday after the fire reignited on the hotel’s upper floors.