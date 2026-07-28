Crime
Albacete museum raid: Over 200 historic gold coins stolen in just 90 seconds
Masked thieves smash display cases to steal 19th-century treasure before burning getaway car in Albacete
J. M. L.
Albacete
Masked thieves have stolen more than 200 19th-century gold coins from Albacete Museum in Spain in an early-morning raid.
Four intruders broke into ... the regional government-managed museum through a window in the early hours of Tuesday.
Despite triggering the building's alarm system, the gang smashed the display cases and fled with the collections in less than 90 seconds.
The suspects escaped in a stolen getaway vehicle, which was later found burned out along the CM-3203 regional road on the outskirts of Albacete to destroy forensic evidence.
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Art and culturePaco Griñán
The stolen items include the historic "Calle del Horno Treasure" - a collection of 43 gold coins hidden in a house in Madrigueras in 1883 and recovered during renovations in 1970 - and a second hoard of 180 gold coins discovered in Villamalea.
The artifacts belong to the Ministry of Culture, according to Pedro Antonio Ruiz Santos, the regional government delegate in Albacete.
Authorities fear the thieves may melt down the coins to sell as bullion, destroying pieces whose historical value far exceeds their weight in gold.