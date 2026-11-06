Leo Messi’s new nine-million-euro luxury yacht

Sunreef Yachts has welcomed the legendary Argentine footballer, Leo Messi, to its exclusive client list. Now that he has retired from international football, he will ... have more time to devote to his family and hobbies.

Messi has opted for the Ultima 88 model, but with a fully bespoke design. Measuring 26.8 metres in length and 9.3 metres in width, this luxury catamaran is currently under construction at the company’s shipyard in the United Arab Emirates.

As the company states, this vessel will combine thrilling performance with exceptional comfort, privacy and freedom on the water. Antonela Roccuzzo’s husband’s choice of this brand reflects the appreciation they both share for individuality, master craftsmanship and the freedom to experience the ocean on their own terms.

Francis Lapp, the company’s founder and chief executive, said: “At Sunreef Yachts, we believe that true luxury is the freedom to choose how to spend time with the people who matter most. The sea offers us that freedom in its purest form. We are immensely proud to welcome Leo Messi and his family into our family.”

Messi personally oversaw the selection of every detail, including, of course, the layout of the accommodation to his own taste. This includes a full-beam master cabin with a private sauna and four guest cabins. This model combines the agility of a monohull with the stability, spacious living areas and shallow draught of a multihull, introducing an innovative approach to modern nautical architecture.

Other features of Messi’s new toy include: a spacious ocean lounge with retractable side terraces, a hydraulic platform with direct access to the sea and a dedicated area for storing jet skis. Meanwhile, the spacious flybridge and outdoor seating areas offer ample space for relaxation, entertainment and family time. The Inter Miami player’s yacht, the largest catamaran in the Ultima range launched in 2023, will be fitted with two engines delivering 1,000 CV of power.

This yacht, which is estimated to cost around nine million euros, will join Messi’s MIM Ocean fleet in the Balearic Islands, a fleet of luxury yachts he is developing with the specialist yacht charter company Med Cat Yachts. The former Barça player thus joins the long list of celebrities who have also opted for exclusive models from this shipyard, such as Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Fernando Alonso and Nico Rosberg.