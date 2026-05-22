Massive El Rocío pilgrimage in Seville climaxes this weekend

SUR in English 22/05/2026 a las 10:24h.

The pilgrimage of up to a million people to the El Rocío sanctuary in Huelva province reaches its noisy and colourful climax this weekend. Early on Monday morning - Whit Monday - the world-famous statue of the Virgin of El Rocío (the dew) will be removed from her temple by locals from the town of Almonte and chaotically paraded in procession until midday, as tradition dictates.

Pilgrims dressed for the length of their journey in Andalusian costume have been converging there along historic routes since last weekend.

On Wednesday, a busy day for departures towards the sanctuary, the El Rocío brotherhoods from Seville province carried out one of the iconic river crossings associated with the pilgrimage. Hundreds of people and their transport waded across the Guadiamar river at Vado de Quema without incident in glorious sunshine.