Maps | Satellite data suggests 230,000 people affected by 'Dana' disaster in Spain

Many hours have passed since last Tuesday a huge wave of water and mud swept everything away, causing flooding in the Ribera Alta de Levante, Horta, La Plana de Utiel and the Letur river areas of Spain. The number of deaths from the effects of the 'Dana' is now more than 200 and the images from the scene are devastating. The disaster can also be seen from the sky. The European Copernicus satellite is looking down at Spain to map, at the request of the national emergency centre, the extent of the floods, the monitoring and classification of the damage.

It does so in six areas, of which four have been outlined so far with their situation as of 31 October, two days after the tragedy struck:

This is the map that links Copernicus' analysis of all the areas studied so far:

Mapa Total

The European body estimates that in Valencia there are some 53,000 hectares covered in mud and 190,000 people affected or potentially affected.

Copernicus focuses on some zones of this area, which it analyses in detail.

This is the situation in Horta Sud, where the force of the Poyo ravine swept everything in its path through a channel that once held almost 2,000 m3/s. In this area there are believed to be some 28,000 people affected or potentially affected over 84 hectares.

Mapa de la Horta

These are the values ​​collected by the Júcar hydrographic confederation at the Riba-Roja monitoring station:

There are 1,300 people affected or potentially affected in the Plana de Utiel area, where 100 hectares covered in mud that arrived via the Magro river can be seen.

In the Algemesí area, which includes municipalities such as L'Alcudia and Carlet, on the Magro river, the European body estimates that there are some 570 hectares covered in mud and 11,000 people affected or potentially affected.

Downstream, once the Magro river joins the Júcar, this was the detail from the Huerto Mulet monitoring station:

In the photo published by the Copernicus satellite mapping system, relating to Wednesday, a clear difference could already be seen in the terrain, with areas completely covered by mud.

30 de octubre 6 de octubre