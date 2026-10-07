Barcelona 112: man's body found inside car in flooded tunnel

The Mossos d'Esquadra (Catalan police) are investigating the discovery on Wednesday of a man's body inside a vehicle in a flooded section of ... an underpass in Las Franquesas del Vallés (Barcelona).

The body is yet to be identified. At present, there is no evidence to suggest foul play.

The body was inside a car in the Ronda Nord tunnel, on the C-352 road as it passes through the municipality. The heavy rains that have hit various parts of Catalonia over the past few days have flooded the underpass.

Las Franquesas del Vallés has experienced a number of incidents during the storm. The town hall has been providing updates over the last few days on the process of restoring normality.

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