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Guardia Civil in Ribadesella. E. C.
Spain

Man shot outside pub in northern Spain by neighbour who couldn't sleep

The victim suffered injuries to his leg and was taken to hospital. The gunman, arrested by the Guardia Civil, reproached him for the noise he was making with some friends

Olaya Suárez

Gijón

Monday, 6 April 2026, 19:01

A man was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning in Ribadesella, Asturias, for shooting from his window at three men who, he said, would not let him sleep. One of them was wounded in the leg and had to be taken to hospital.

The Guardia Civil arrested the alleged perpetrator of the shooting, an individual who did not have a firearms licence and who is also considered to have committed a crime of injury.

The violent episode took place shortly before 6am in the centrally located López Muñiz street. The three men were outside a pub when a neighbour appeared at the window and argued with them about the nuisance they were causing, which prevented him from sleeping. He pulled out a gun, pointed it directly at them and fired. One of them was injured in the leg.

The injured man was attended to by medical staff and taken to hospital. Civil Guard officers arrived at the scene and, on the basis of information provided by witnesses, arrested the perpetrator of the shots and proceeded to seize the pistol from him. They found that he did not have a firearms licence.

The investigation has been taken over by the Judicial Police. During the visual inspection carried out at the doors of the pub, they found a bullet casing and the splinter that would have caused the injuries to the wounded man's leg, according to El Comercio.

The detainee is expected to be brought before the Cangas de Onís magistrate's court tomorrow.

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surinenglish Man shot outside pub in northern Spain by neighbour who couldn't sleep

Man shot outside pub in northern Spain by neighbour who couldn&#039;t sleep